Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.32 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,638 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Franklin Resources worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.