Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.79 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 239.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Grocery Outlet worth $31,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GO. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,216,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,264,000 after buying an additional 2,736,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 884,560 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 244.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 784,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $15,068,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

In related news, CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $42,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,327 shares of company stock valued at $14,337,952 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.