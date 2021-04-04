Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $31.96 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Chart Industries worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,841,000.

Chart Industries stock opened at $145.59 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $166.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 83.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

