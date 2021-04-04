Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $32.78 Million Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.68% of Hub Group worth $32,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.