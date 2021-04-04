Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $33.10 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of PS Business Parks worth $33,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.79 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.77.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.