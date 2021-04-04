Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $33.26 Million Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,920 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of LivePerson worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,634,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,566,000 after purchasing an additional 411,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $55.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,794 shares of company stock worth $4,843,723. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

