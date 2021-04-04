Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $33.27 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,573 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Comerica worth $33,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $626,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 653,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 289,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $73.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.84.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

