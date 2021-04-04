Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $34.30 Million Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,668 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $34,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after buying an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,093,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $338,074.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,137. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $45.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.91.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

