Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.12 Million Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,309,225 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Starwood Property Trust worth $35,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,650,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $6,515,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

STWD stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

