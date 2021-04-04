Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.34 Million Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Genpact worth $35,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in G. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $7,383,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after acquiring an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $25.93 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Insiders have sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

