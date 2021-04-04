Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.34 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Genpact worth $35,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,679,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,634 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Genpact by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,372,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 609,672 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $24,189,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $17,334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 427.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after purchasing an additional 403,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

NYSE G opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $44.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.