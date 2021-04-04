Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.54 Million Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,435 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.71% of Rent-A-Center worth $35,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 241,703 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

RCII opened at $58.98 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $64.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $252,893.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

