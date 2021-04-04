Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $35.98 Million Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792,692 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Callaway Golf worth $35,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in Callaway Golf by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,979 shares during the period.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of ELY opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.86.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.