Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.31 Million Stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,263,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,017 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Covetrus worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,744 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $16,958,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $16,347,000. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 4th quarter worth about $15,254,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $92,451.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 6,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $203,353.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,538.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVET. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

CVET stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $40.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.88.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.