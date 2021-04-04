Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.31 Million Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Covetrus worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after buying an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 426,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Covetrus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.