Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $36.31 Million Stock Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Covetrus worth $36,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after buying an additional 8,246,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,572,000 after buying an additional 1,384,744 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,430,000 after buying an additional 426,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Covetrus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,389,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,270,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,522,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28.
In other Covetrus news, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Stuart Hinton sold 14,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $535,162.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,211.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
