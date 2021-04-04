Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 940,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of LKQ worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.