Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $36.06 Million in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 669,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $910,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

PROG stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

