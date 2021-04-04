Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Casey’s General Stores worth $35,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $216.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.02. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $221.29. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

