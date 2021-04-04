Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of CONMED worth $35,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in CONMED by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 327,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 232,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 52,897 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $133.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,238.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other news, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,884.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,396.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,265 shares of company stock worth $3,384,333. Company insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.