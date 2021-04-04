Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,060 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,343,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.94% of SVMK worth $34,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SVMK by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SVMK by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.83 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a one year low of $11.36 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, research analysts predict that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 71,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,941,819.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $840,324.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 472,489 shares of company stock valued at $12,392,480. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

