Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 292,772 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,772 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Cloudera worth $32,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 4th quarter valued at $3,273,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $618,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 157,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,491,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudera by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.