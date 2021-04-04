Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 33,516 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $36,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $87.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

