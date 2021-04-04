Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,799 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $31,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 932,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 235,906 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 533,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 497.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 154,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 128,840 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 137,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,125,000 after purchasing an additional 76,411 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHVN opened at $68.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 350900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.85) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

