Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 11,011 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,096 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,011 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of F5 Networks worth $35,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.78.

FFIV stock opened at $211.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.90 and a 12-month high of $215.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $98,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total value of $50,261.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $3,566,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

