Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 113,976 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,976 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of Energizer worth $31,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 106,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

