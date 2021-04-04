Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 124,980 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,980 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.54% of WSFS Financial worth $34,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $50.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.36. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $169.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,188. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

