Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,854,329 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,756,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,854,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.84% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

