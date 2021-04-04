Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,231 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $31,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $169.80 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.03 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

