Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 286,230 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286,230 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Black Hills worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,359,000 after purchasing an additional 215,167 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after buying an additional 99,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,407,000 after buying an additional 58,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,664,000 after buying an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,425,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $66.70 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.