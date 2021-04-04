Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 61,600 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of United Community Banks worth $34,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after acquiring an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,528,000 after buying an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after buying an additional 192,702 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,940,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,188,000 after buying an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $34.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

