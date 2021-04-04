Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 868,320 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cloudflare worth $35,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,018,000 after acquiring an additional 90,537 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Cloudflare by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 387.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 760,524 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

NET stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.86.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.