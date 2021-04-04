Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,421 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of East West Bancorp worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.38.

EWBC stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

