Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643,094 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $34,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

