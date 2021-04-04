Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,786 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of AECOM worth $33,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AECOM by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.29. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACM. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

