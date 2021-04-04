NXM (NXM) Price Hits $80.20

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $80.20 or 0.00136494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $511.30 million and $39,453.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.08 or 0.00689365 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070653 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027879 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,923,973 coins and its circulating supply is 6,374,936 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

