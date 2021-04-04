Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. NMI accounts for 1.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 5.82% of NMI worth $112,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Insiders have sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

