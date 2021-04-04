Oaktree Capital Management LP Buys 2,403,524 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,524 shares during the quarter. Vale makes up about 2.0% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Vale worth $113,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $6,232,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter worth $20,266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,675 shares in the last quarter. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.51.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.