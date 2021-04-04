Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $105.09 Million Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,319,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares during the quarter. Super Micro Computer makes up 1.8% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 6.56% of Super Micro Computer worth $105,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

