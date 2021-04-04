Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $51.63 Million Stock Holdings in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590,300 shares during the period. Azul makes up about 0.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Azul worth $51,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 101.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Azul by 608.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 175,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 150,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

NYSE AZUL opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

AZUL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 price objective on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.