Oaktree Capital Management LP Has $75.01 Million Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,919,187 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up about 1.3% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Banco Bradesco worth $75,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. FMR LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 515,868 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 62.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 370,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 142,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

