Oaktree Capital Management LP Invests $439.44 Million in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,771,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,435,000. Americold Realty Trust makes up about 7.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 5.75% of Americold Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,792,000 after purchasing an additional 499,041 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,849,000 after purchasing an additional 281,924 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,476,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,111,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,073,681.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.