Oaktree Capital Management LP Purchases 2,253,350 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253,350 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises approximately 1.2% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras worth $70,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 33,735,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $378,852,000 after buying an additional 15,949,564 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at $100,159,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,642,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,364,000 after buying an additional 2,635,821 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,198.5% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,200,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 2,030,904 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,055,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,541,000 after buying an additional 1,733,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Grupo Santander lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

PBR stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.04.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

