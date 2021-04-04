Oaktree Capital Management LP Sells 292,000 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,026,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292,000 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up about 8.6% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.75% of Ally Financial worth $500,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock valued at $948,417 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.