Oasis Network Achieves Market Cap of $293.64 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $293.64 million and approximately $24.94 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00140540 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

