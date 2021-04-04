OAX Hits 24-Hour Volume of $914,014.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $42.26 million and approximately $914,014.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.