Observer (OBSR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $61.46 Million

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. Observer has a total market capitalization of $122.25 million and $61.46 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Observer has traded up 78.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.