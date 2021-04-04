Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.18.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,512,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,937,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,852,000 after buying an additional 58,805 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,129,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $34,429,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,524,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

OXY opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

