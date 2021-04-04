Ocean Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.08 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $637.29 million and $46.08 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002553 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 426,026,837 coins. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

