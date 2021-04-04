OceanEx Token (OCE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $481,681.00

OceanEx Token (CURRENCY:OCE) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $481,681.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00075671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.48 or 0.00313986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $454.09 or 0.00772883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092533 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00016706 BTC.

About OceanEx Token

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The official message board for OceanEx Token is medium.com/@OceanEx . OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro . The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

