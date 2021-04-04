OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $89.70 million. OceanFirst Financial posted sales of $93.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year sales of $356.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.91 million to $365.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $373.60 million, with estimates ranging from $362.18 million to $386.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OCFC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $25.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 60,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,609 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 70,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

